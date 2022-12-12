NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say several items were found on the back of a stolen truck that was abandoned after a police chase in Niles in which shots were fired.

The driver of the Ford F550 commercial truck, which had been reported stolen from Trumbull Metals, ran from the scene Thursday morning. Officers were unable to find the driver. Officers fired shots at the driver after they say the driver drove toward several officers, ramming a police cruiser.

Police are now looking for more information on the items in the truck. A photo of the items was posted on the police department’s Facebook page on Monday. They say the person who stole the truck built a wooden structure onto the bed of the truck after taking it.

If you recognize these items (they appear to be a diesel tank and pump system), call the Niles Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 330-652-9944.

Police believe that the items were most likely stolen on Wednesday or Thursday prior to the pursuit.

DNA and fingerprint evidence has been sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for processing.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of a suspect is eligible for a cash reward, police say.

Police add that the three officers involved in the pursuit are doing well and have returned to duty.