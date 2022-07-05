NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Niles police said their holiday criminal interdiction was a success.

The department teamed up with the Trumbull Action Group to have up to a dozen additional officers out.

They were enforcing traffic, looking for criminal activity, and serving warrants in the city.

Just from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, law enforcement made 30 traffic stops, issued five citations, checked 12 businesses, impounded five vehicles and made four arrests.

“If we can be a preventative force in that, you know there’s so many of us out there at these times that people go somewhere else to commit crime or don’t commit crime in the city that’s the goal,” said Niles Police Captain John Marshall.

Marshall said the July Fourth weekend is one of the city’s busier weekends of the year.