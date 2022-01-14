Niles police say ‘frequent flyer’ arrested again

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man who was caught on a home security camera trying to get into cars is a familiar face to law enforcement.

Officers were called early Friday to the 100 block of Morningside Drive on reports of a man trying to get into a vehicle parked in a driveway. When he couldn’t, he walked to the neighboring driveway and tried to get into a car there. A home security camera captured the attempt on video, according to police.

Police stopped Donald Toth, 23, on his bicycle in the neighborhood. Officers said that he is the same person seen in the security video.

Toth was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Police said that Toth has been arrested multiple times for theft and trespassing and is banned from the Eastwood Mall Complex.