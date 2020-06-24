Niles police: Man violates protection order, tries breaking into neighborhood homes

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A Niles man accused of showing up against a court order and trying to break into two other homes in the neighborhood will be held without bond as his case is bound over to the Trumbull County Grand Jury.

David Russell is charged with burglary, attempted burglary and violating a protection order.

According to Niles police reports, a woman who has a protection order against Russell told officers that he was on the front porch of her St. John Avenue home on Friday.

The caller told police that Russell’s pants were partially undone and he said “I have something for you.” She told Russell to leave and called 911, the report said.

A next-door neighbor also called police, claiming the same man who had his pants halfway removed tried breaking into her home through a window. The woman told police she caught Russell in the act and he left.

The woman said there was damage to her air conditioner and smudges on the window.

A man across the street also told officers he found Russell inside his living room. The man said he pushed Russell out of the front door when police showed up and took Russell into custody.