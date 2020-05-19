Niles police: Man found slumped over steering wheel ended up in chase, crash

He hit a utility pole and ended up crashing into a house and a parked car

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Niles police say a man is in jail, accused of taking off after refusing to get out of a car early Tuesday morning. He wound up crashing a short distance down the road.

William Brown, 50, is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on $250,000 bond.

It started when police were called to check on a truck that had been parked at Circle K for about 30 minutes.

911 caller: “Got a random car, just parked in the middle of the lot.”

When officers got there, they said Brown was asleep, slumped over the steering wheel.

Police body camera video shows officers repeatedly asking Brown to step out of the truck after they checked his ID.

“Eventually, after much negotiation, they broke the passenger window in an attempt to pull him out and extract him from the car, and he fled in the vehicle,” said Niles Police Chief Jay Holland.

Investigators said Brown crashed after missing a curve about a half-mile up the road near the intersection of Main Street and Madison Avenue. He hit a utility pole and ended up crashing into a house and a parked car.

Shayla Mulligan was watching TV in her house on the other side of Madison Avenue when she heard the crash.

“He just took off running, tried to get into our fence but we have a carabiner,” she said.

Police ended up finding Brown about a block away with his dog by his side.

“The officers found indicators he had a weapon on him. Inside the truck, they found a loaded 40-caliber pistol,” Holland said.

Now Brown is facing six different charges, including failure to comply and having weapons under disability. He’s set to be back in court May 27.