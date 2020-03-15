Niles Police: man attempts breaking into safe with power tools

When officers got in the store, they could hear a power tool and smell burning metal

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – According to a Facebook post from the Niles Police Department, a man was caught trying to break into a bank safe in Niles.

Just after 2 a.m., Niles Dispatch received simultaneous alarms for Giant Eagle and Huntington Bank inside the store on Vienna Ave.

Officers entered the bank and found Joshua Huey trying to open the safe. Dispatch told them the alarm company saw a man on video.

They say they saw man using a power tool to break into the safe.

Huey was taken to the Trumbull County Jail. He’s facing several charges including breaking and entering and safe cracking.