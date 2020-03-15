Niles Police: man attempts breaking into safe with power tools

Live Now
When officers got in the store, they could hear a power tool and smell burning metal

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – According to a Facebook post from the Niles Police Department, a man was caught trying to break into a bank safe in Niles.

Just after 2 a.m., Niles Dispatch received simultaneous alarms for Giant Eagle and Huntington Bank inside the store on Vienna Ave.

When officers got in the store, they could hear a power tool and smell burning metal.

Officers entered the bank and found Joshua Huey trying to open the safe. Dispatch told them the alarm company saw a man on video.

They say they saw man using a power tool to break into the safe.

Huey was taken to the Trumbull County Jail. He’s facing several charges including breaking and entering and safe cracking.

