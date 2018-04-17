Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) - Charges have been filed in what Niles police are calling a bold crime.

Police identified the suspect as 61-year-old Virgil Ballew, who was arrested on Tuesday.

Ballew, who police said has addresses in Girard and Hubbard, is the registered owner of a truck captured on surveillance video during a theft, according to police.

Police said the truck was used to steal two trailers from Becdel Controls on Warren Avenue.

Ballew now faces a felony theft charge.

