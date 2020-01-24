Niles police looking for shoplifting suspect who they say bit an employee

The employee told police that while trying to stop the woman from stealing merchandise, the suspect bit her arm

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Niles police are looking for the suspect in a shoplifting incident where an employee said she was bitten during a struggle.

The incident happened at Macy’s in the Eastwood Mall Complex around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

During the altercation, the employee said she got the clothes back and nothing was taken.

Police said there were noticeable bit marks on her arm. She did not need medical attention, but told police that she would go to the hospital to get a tetanus shot.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact Detective Roberts at 330-652-9944 or via email at aroberts@cityofniles.com.