Niles police introduce giving tree for veterans

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Niles Police Department teamed up with Shepherd’s House Ministries to bring some Christmas cheer to disadvantaged veterans.

The department has a giving tree in the lobby that was full of tags with gift ideas — but as of Tuesday morning, they were gone.

More tags will be added to the tree soon. Anyone can come and pick up a tag to buy a gift for a veteran in need. Gifts must be dropped off at the police department.

“These are people that have given and sacrificed of themselves for the greater good, so now we have a chance to give back to them and it’s a nice thing to do especially at the holiday time,” said Niles Police Department captain John Marshall.

This is the first year the department has had the giving tree. Marshall expects it’ll be a continuing tradition in the future because of the positive response in the community.