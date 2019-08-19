Niles police department establishes full-time street crimes unit

Drug complaints and information can be sent to streetcrimes@thecityofniles.com

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Niles police department now has a full-time street crimes unit for the city.

Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz said the city was able to create this unit due to strong fiscal oversight and full staffing at the police departments.

The department was able to dedicate two officers from the patrol division on a day-to-day basis. These officers will be supplementing on drug and other investigations.

“One of the things that they’ll be able to do is, if we have specific crimes or events or hot spots that need addressed, it’s extra manpower that can be focused on any crime. Doesn’t have to necessarily be one thing or another,” said Captain John Marshall.

Mayor Mientkiewicz said this is another proactive step the police department is taking to make our neighborhoods safer.

“We want to be aggressive in reducing drug-related activity moving forward. We were able to create this unit due to the departments authorized strength being full. Because of strong fiscal oversight, we are able to enjoy the benefits of specialized programs throughout individual departments,” said Mientkiewicz.

Drug complaints and information can be sent to streetcrimes@thecityofniles.com.