NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Police Department is hoping to make the Christmas season a little merrier for children in the hospital.

The department has teamed up with Shepherds House Ministries for the giving tree this year. Tags on the tree have suggested items like musical and light-up toys, building blocks, rattles, teething rings, bouncers and baby swings.

All donations will be given to children spending the holidays at Akron Children’s Hospital.

It’s the second year that the department has put up a giving tree in the lobby.

“Last year, I believe the tree probably refilled at least twice with tags so we’re hoping for the same type of success this year,” said Niles police Capt. John Marshall.

Tags can be picked up from the tree in the lobby of the police department. Donations can be dropped off next to the tree by December 9.