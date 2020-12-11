Niles police arrest Warren shooting suspect during traffic stop

Investigators say she was wanted for shooting into an apartment in Warren

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Niles police have arrested a suspect wanted for a shooting in Warren that happened last month.

Garionna Freeman, 19, is being held on a $25,000 bond.

She’s charged with shooting into a home and lying about her identity after an officer pulled over a vehicle that Freeman was a passenger in.

“It’s a good arrest for our officers, a good arrest for Trumbull County in general,” said Niles Police Captain John Marshall.

Freeman is accused of shooting at a woman inside a relative’s apartment at the Trumbull Homes on Nov. 18.

According to the police report, a bullet also went through the door of another nearby apartment. Charges were filed against Freeman that same day, but up until Wednesday she hadn’t been arrested.

The police department’s Street Crimes Unit stopped a vehicle just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Walgreens on US-422.

Police said Freeman originally led to officers about who she was but they questioned her identity.

Police say during a search of Freeman’s purse, officers found seven bullets in a plastic bag. Investigators say it just goes to show how important a simple traffic stop can be.

“Very often there are things, occupants in the car, that may be responsible for, or in this case avoiding, and they generate a lot of usable information and sometimes turn up great arrests,” Marshall said.

Freeman faces charges of falsification and discharging a firearm into a habitation.