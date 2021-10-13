Niles police arrest suspect in Summit County murder case

NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Niles police arrested a man Tuesday who was wanted in a murder case out of Summit County.

The suspect, Jeffrey Peasley, 40, of Navarre, was arrested in Niles after he crashed the motorcycle he was driving.

Niles Dispatch received a call at about 6 p.m. after a motorcycle crashed into a fence on West Federal St. at Steel St. and the driver took off into the woods.

Police discovered that the motorcycle was stolen from Summit County.

Police say that the driver, later identified as Peasley, had a warrant for the murder of a 45-year-old man in the city of Green, Ohio, near Akron. Police said that Peasley had made threats to law enforcement and that he was considered armed and dangerous.

After a large-scale search that involved the Howland Township and Weathersfield Township police departments, officers received a tip from a resident describing Peasley’s possible location.

Peasley was found near the VFW Club on Higgins Street in Niles. After his arrest, A K9 unit from Canfield was called to help look for weapons but none were found.

After being treated for his injuries sustained in the crash, Peasley was taken to the Trumbull County Jail where he will be returned to Summit County to answer the homicide charge.