Niles non-profit collecting activity books as Christmas gifts for hospitalized kids

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Niles Lions Club is collecting supplies to give to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman for the Christmas season.

The non-profit organization serves the community by providing glasses and eye exams for people who cannot afford them.

But for this year, the club’s director, Brian Fletcher, wanted to do something nice for the children in local hospitals. So, he came up with a supplies drive.

“I just want a positive participation from the community and hopefully, we can get quite enough to spread out to the hospitals,” he said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Record Connection, the Niles Parks and Wellness Center and White’s Towing.