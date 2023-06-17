NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A Niles native has a chance at the title of Miss America 2024.

Caitlin Seifert got her start in her hometown at the McKinley Memorial competing in Miss Niles in 2014. Now, she’s one of 23 girls competing for Miss Ohio this year.

Seifert was 16 years old when she was crowned Miss Niles and after that joined the Miss Ohio Outstanding Teen program. This year, she was crowned Miss Clayland, qualifying her for Miss Ohio.

To get to the Miss Ohio semi-finals, Seifert had to do preliminary interviews and competitions.

If Seifert wins, she gets a $10,000 scholarship to put toward her student loans —

and a shot at Miss America.