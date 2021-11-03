Niles middle-schoolers can cash in on good deeds with ‘Great Jobs’ reward program

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles Middle School students are being recognized for a job well done. Teachers and staff are honoring kids for their good work in and out of the classroom.

“I think it’s an opportunity for our kids to feel motivated to do good work in the building or do good things,” said Niles Middle School Principal Sam Reigle.

On Wednesday, a few students were cashing in on their “Great Job” prizes.

“The chair is very comfy,” said seventh-grader Kyren Volk.

Assistant Principal for the day Volk has learned a lot about the job.

“A lot of paperwork and a lot of running downstairs,” he said.

It’s a prize he picked after receiving a Great Job slip for winning vocabulary bingo.

“All the good candy options were gone so the paper looked fun,” Volk said.

Sixth-grader Colton Griffin was cashing in on his Great Job prize too — a lunch of his choice, Taco Bell, with his best friend Jonah Foy and Principal Reigle.

“It would be kinda fun to have lunch with my principal,” Griffin said.

Griffin and Volk were just two of about 50 Niles Middle School students who won a prize after their names were pulled from the Great Jobs jar at the end of the grading period.

“We’re just starting the second nine weeks and I already have this amount in here so this fills up and sometimes I gotta fill a second jar,” Reigle said.

Reigle says his predecessor and mentor started the Great Jobs reward program more than a decade ago.

“I think it’s a motivator and makes them feel good about themselves,” Reigle said.

Teachers and staff nominate the kids by writing their names on a Great Job slip, recognizing them for doing well in school, in sports or even an act of kindness.

“Sometimes I think we would all agree that it’s nice to be recognized for doing something good,” Reigle said.

The prizes are everything from gift cards, snacks, school supplies, Niles Dragons wear or lunch for the day donated by teachers and staff.

“The prizes are good but when you help people it makes you feel nice and good,” Volk said.

“While we expect good deeds to happen all the time it’s important that we recognize it because we want our kids when they leave Niles Middle School and go to the high school and eventually become young adults to be productive citizens in the Niles community or where ever they decide to hang their hat in their future,” Reigle said.