NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – New renderings show what a new splash pad and playground at Waddell Park could look like.

The splash pad and playground are included in the Waddell Park Improvements Project.

Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz shared renderings following the completion of the project’s concept design phase.

The city was awarded $2.5 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the project.

The city sent out a Request for Proposals last week for the next part of the design and building phase. The deadline to submit those proposals is September 21.

“It’s been a process, and that’s one thing we did want to update the public, or constituents, about where we stand right now,” Mientkiewicz said.

Mientkiewicz said he hopes to break ground on the splash pad part of the project this year and have it completed by July 4, 2024.