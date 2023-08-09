NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man was sentenced to 90 days in jail followed by three years of probation after pleading guilty to charges of disseminating material harmful to juveniles.

Philip M. Manfredi, 30, received the sentence in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas after pleading guilty July 12 in the case.

In September, investigators were contacted by a parent and a school resource officer in Pennsylvania who said that a student received a video of Manfredi performing sexual acts. Inappropriate texts and images were also made to teenagers in Niles, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

As part of his probation, his cellphone and computer usage will be monitored by probation officers, and he is forbidden from accessing social media. The judge also ordered Manfredi not to have unsupervised contact with any juvenile during his probation.