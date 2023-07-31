WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Niles man today was sentenced to at least two years in prison for breaking a woman’s shoulder earlier this year.

Denny Lee Adkins, 44, was sentenced in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on a charge of felonious assault by Judge Cynthia Rice. He pleaded guilty to the charge in May.

Adkins is accused of breaking a woman’s shoulder in two places Jan. 13 during a fight at a Niles apartment complex.

He will get credit for 200 days he has served in the county jail while awaiting the outcome of his case.