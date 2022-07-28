NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man pleaded guilty to sex charges involving a young victim.

Neil Rossi, 67, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted importuning, two counts of gross sexual imposition and attempted illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to court records.

Rossi will learn his sentence after a presentencing investigation.

On Sept. 29, 2021, an 11-year-old boy’s mother reported the crime, saying it happened in July in the 1900 block of Cardigan Street.