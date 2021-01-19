Niles man pleads guilty to OVI crash that injured Vermont deputy and her K-9

The K-9 is retired due to his injuries and may need another surgery

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Niles man accused of crashing into a deputy from Vermont while driving impaired has pleaded guilty to charges related to the accident.

Gregory Miller entered the plea to an amended indictment, reducing the aggravated vehicular assault charge. Miller also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

The plea came as part of an agreement with prosecutors that Miller would serve at least 120 days in jail.

The charges stemmed from a crash on Route 46 in Howland in April that hurt Orange County Deputy Carrie Pine and her K-9 partner, Diesel.

Pine and Diesel had been partners for four years and were in town for training at the time.

Pine said she came to court Tuesday for closure and to hear Miller accept responsibility for his actions.

“I’m grateful that Diesel and I are alive, and after seeing the car when I left the hospital, I’m amazed and thankful, but at the same time, it does, it hits home that the importance of the job that every law enforcement officer does,” said Deputy Carrie Pine.

Pine’s only recently been cleared to return to “desk duty” at work.

As for Diesel, Pine says he isn’t going to recover for patrol so he’s retired and still living with her. He may still need to undergo another surgery.

Miller will undergo a pre-sentencing investigation. His sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date.