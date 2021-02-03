Niles man pleads guilty to involvement in Trumbull County drug ring

Eleven people were indicted as part of a group selling drugs in the Warren-Mineral Ridge area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of 11 men accused in federal court of being part of a group selling drugs in Trumbull County pleaded guilty this week to two charges.

Marcus Williams, 28, of Niles, entered guilty pleas Tuesday before U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko to charges of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin and distribution of crack cocaine.

Sentencing has been set for June 2.

Williams was one of 11 people named in September in a 92-count indictment charging the group with selling drugs in the Warren and Mineral Ridge area.

Members of the alleged ring used homes in Warren on Hamilton Avenue NW, Oriole Place, Austin Avenue, Kenilworth Avenue NE, Tod Avenue, Webb Court, Dover Avenue NW and Union Street to sell drugs.

Investigators used buys made to confidential sources and wiretaps to help make their case.

Prosecutors are also looking to seize $21,565 that was found when search warrants were served during the case as well as three semiautomatic handguns.

Williams is the first person charged in the case to enter a plea, according to court records.