WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of abducting and choking a woman in Niles pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, attempted felonious assault and kidnapping.

Jeffrey Green, 35, of Niles, entered the plea Wednesday in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas before Judge Cynthia Westcott Rice.

A Niles police report says police were dispatched to the single-digit block of Olive Street just after 11 p.m. Nov. 29, where Green was destroying things in a home.

Police found the home empty but the door was open, according to the police report.

A witness on the scene said she had called the homeowner earlier and the victim had found Green in the house. The witness said the victim and Green started shouting at each other and the call was dropped, according to the police report.

Police later found Green and the victim at a garage on Fulton Avenue, where Green was arrested.

The victim told police that she found Green hiding in her house and that he took her against her will and placed duct tape over her mouth.

The victim said she fought to get away, but Green choked her and punched her in the face, according to the police report.

Green will be sentenced at a later date.