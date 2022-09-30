WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A scuffle at a gas station in Warren ended in the arrest of a man for public indecency and theft.

According to a police report, officers were called just before noon Thursday to the Sheetz on East Market Street after two men got into a fight in a bathroom that spilled into the store.

According to the police report, witnesses said that a man walked into the bathroom and told them that he argued with 29-year-old Gabriel Morris, of Niles, about something that happened in the bathroom.

The two men fought in the bathroom and it spilled out into the store where a woman said Morris’ pants were down and his genitals were exposed, according to the police report.

The man chased Morris into nearby woods but dragged him out and brought him back to the store where witnesses stood around Morris until police arrived, the report said. The man who chased Morris left before police got there.

A Sheetz employee told police that Morris had also taken a party pack of Fireball Whiskey, which was found in Morris’ pants pocket, the report stated.

Morris was arrested and charged with petty theft and public indecency. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday and bond was set at $2,500, and he is not allowed to go to Sheetz. Morris is due back in court on Nov. 1.