NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man is facing obscenity charges after police were called to his home following a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to a police report, Niles police assisted in serving a search warrant at the Robbins Avenue apartment of Robert Fiorenzo, 38, on May 15, when investigators seized VHS tapes, a modem, a Wi-Fi router, computer tower, cell phone and photo paper.

Fiorenzo was charged in Niles Municipal Court with pandering obscenity involving a minor. Investigators say the crimes happened between December 2021 and January 2022.

A warrant was issued for Fiorenzo’s arrest on September 5, 2023, and he was booked into the Trumbull County Jail the next day.

Fiorenzo did not enter a plea at his arraignment on Sept. 6 in municipal court when bond was set at $500,000.

The case has been turned over to a Trumbull County grand jury for consideration.