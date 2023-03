WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on charges that he had sexual contact with minors.

Joseph Norris, Jr., 34, is charged with four counts of gross sexual imposition.

According to the indictment, Norris had sexual contact with a 15-year-old victim from the spring to fall of 2022 and a 14 -year-old victim in July 2022.

He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Thursday. A pretrial in the case is set for March 8.