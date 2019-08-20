Niles man accused of sex crimes against teen girls

Justin Leeper pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Monday

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A Niles man is in the Trumbull County Jail, accused of sex crimes in which the victims are teenage girls.

Justin Leeper, 19, is charged with two counts of rape, gross sexual imposition and attempted rape.

Leeper pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Monday in Common Pleas Court. He’s being held on a $200,000 bond.

According to an indictment, the alleged crimes happened in November of last year and in January of 2019.

Leeper is due back in court on August for a pretrial.