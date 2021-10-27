Niles man accused of sex crime involving child

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning after police say that he was accused of a sex crime involving a child.

The 11-year-old boy’s mother reported the crime on September 29, according to a police report. The report states that it happened in the 1900 block of Cardigan Street last July but offers no other details.

Neil Rossi, 66, was arrested Monday on an importuning charge stemming from the report.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest on October 22.

Rossi is being held without bond prior to his preliminary hearing Wednesday.