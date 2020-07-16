Niles man accused of kidnapping woman in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police arrested a Niles man on kidnapping and domestic violence charges after allegations that he held a woman against her will by knifepoint.

The victim’s daughter called 911 to report her mother’s kidnapping just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

She said the suspect, 47-year-old Charles Palmer, forced her mother into a truck in Warren. She said Palmer, who was in a relationship with the victim, was holding a box-cutting-type knife to her throat, according to a police report.

Police eventually located Palmer and the woman in Newton Falls. According to the report, the victim was able to get the knife from Palmer and ran to officers, who were able to arrest Palmer.

Wednesday, Palmer was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on a warrant as well as the kidnapping and domestic violence charges.