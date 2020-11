The McKinley Memorial Library will offer curbside and lobby service only

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The McKinley Memorial Library in Niles will reopen Tuesday.

It has been closed since November 13 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The library will offer curbside and lobby service only. Public access to the library will not be available.

The book drop is open and people can request items online or by calling the library at 330-652-1704.

You can read more information on the library’s website.