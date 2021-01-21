Niles Library closed through this weekend Local News The library will be temporarily closed due to health and safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus by: WYTV Staff Posted: Jan 21, 2021 / 10:15 AM EST / Updated: Jan 21, 2021 / 10:16 AM EST Pixabay NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Niles McKinley Memorial Library is temporarily closed due to COVID-19. The library will be closed through Sunday. It will reopen for curbside only on Monday. Book drops will remain open so you can continue to return items. Mel Robbins Main Area Middle