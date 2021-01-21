Niles Library closed through this weekend

The library will be temporarily closed due to health and safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Niles McKinley Memorial Library is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

The library will be closed through Sunday.

It will reopen for curbside only on Monday.

Book drops will remain open so you can continue to return items.

