NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It seems as if the City of Niles and Howland and Vienna townships have come to a tentative agreement over the annexation of 31 acres of land.

The annexation of the land near the intersection of Stillwagon and Niles-Vienna roads has been a point of contention between the city and townships for about a year.

Under the tentative agreement, the townships wouldn’t object to the annexation, and the city wouldn’t require existing customers of its utilities to annex into Niles or enter into a development incentive agreement.

According to a press release from Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz, the agreement would be in effect for 20 years with automatic renewals every five years unless all parties decide to end it.

Howland and Vienna will consider the agreement at their meetings scheduled for Sept. 27 and Oct. 2 respectively and at the Sept. 25 Niles City Council meeting.