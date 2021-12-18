Niles honors veterans in Wreaths Across America

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Niles joined in on the national “Wreaths Across America” day Saturday.

A ceremony was held at the Niles City Cemetery to honor and remember veterans and their families.

More than 1,000 wreaths were collected for veteran graves throughout the cemetery.

Families of fallen soldiers were present to place the wreaths on their family members stones. Wreaths were sponsored by donations from the community, veterans organizations and corporate sponsors.

The City of Niles collaborated with the Niles Veterans Council and Mayor’s Council to organize the event.

“I think it’s important for all the generations again in order to honor the veterans but to teach our youth, the students, the value of freedom,” said Niles Veterans Advisory Board chairman Derek Rieser.

This is the first year the city of Niles has participated in ‘Wreaths across America’. They plan on continuing the tradition and getting other communities to join in.