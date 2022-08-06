NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The city of Niles held its second annual Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday.

The festival took place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stevens Park and highlighted 48 local artists and vendors.

A wide variety of arts and crafts were on display to the community. This is the first time the festival had live music, and there was even free face painting for the kids.

“You don’t get to see a lot of local art or crafts out there, you know, especially in bigger stores or what not,” says Corey Delaratta, organizer. “This way, the public can come and see it and be firsthand.”

Niles plans to continue the Arts and Crafts Festival next year.