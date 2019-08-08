Niles High School to start late every Friday this school year

Students who attend Niles McKinley High School will have a couple more hours to sleep in on Fridays

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Students who attend Niles McKinley High School will have a couple more hours to sleep in on Fridays when school starts this year.

According to a letter sent to parents, students in grades 9 through 12 will have a delayed start on Fridays. Classes will begin at 9:30 a.m. instead of the normal start time of 7:30 a.m.

“We will start two hours later, buses will run two hours later,” Principal Tracie Parry said.

Students, of course, are excited to get the extra sleep.

But those two extra hours each week will also be valuable for teachers. The district received two grants, which will provide training on Friday mornings.

“Our teachers will receive training in presenting content material in a different way so that way, students can compensate for lower reading levels,” Parry said.

Last year, Niles McKinley High School received a D for overall performance on the state report card.

“The report card data is telling us our kids can’t read and in order to perform well on those tests, that’s a skill they need and that’s really what this is about,” Parry said.

The weekly two-hour training sessions will show them new teaching techniques from the Strategic Instruction Model (SIM). It’s a program the district started implementing last year.

According to developers of the SIM model, the goal is to help teachers make decisions about what is of greatest importance to teach in the classroom, with some content being reduced but taught better. That could mean better performance on state assessments.

The program is part of a $600,000 Striving for Readers grant, which helps to promote effective teaching and learning of critical content to close the achievement gaps in adolescent literacy, according to the letter.

“We’re not teaching students how to read, we just need to teach them how to access the content, which is a lifelong skill,” Parry said.

Nine teachers were trained in the program last year. Now, the rest of the teaching staff will be trained during the 2019-2020 school year.

“This delayed schedule not only provides the most cost-effective way to train our staff as it eliminates the district’s need to hire over 40 substitutes weekly to cover for teachers participating in SIM training, but it also eliminates the disruption of repeatedly pulling teachers out of the classroom,” school officials wrote in the letter.

Some students think the late start on Fridays will help them learn.

“I get really tired during the week so this Friday will kind of give me the little boost I need to do what I got to do for the weekend,” said Erika Scharf, a junior involved in lots of extracurriculars.

“Get that extra little bit of rest because usually, Fridays are meant for test days and everything,” said Shawn Ellwood, a junior. “You get that little bit of extra time if you need extra studying in the morning when you first get up.”

Parents feel the same way.

“I wish it happened while I was going to school,” Jessica Debarr said. “That would’ve been nice to get that little bit of extra sleep in the morning.”

No breakfast will be served at the high school on Fridays.

The start time for Trumbull County Career and Technical School students will not change. TCTC students must provide their own transportation to the high school, where they will then be bused to TCTC.

If parents have questions about the new start time, the district provided answers to commonly asked questions online.