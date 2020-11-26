Niles group takes new approach to ‘Turkey Bowl’ to comply with social distancing

Some of the guys who took part said they may make softball a new Thanksgiving Day tradition

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – On Thanksgiving Day at Wadell Park in Niles, about 20 guys took part in a “Turkey Bowl” softball game in the mud.

The idea started from a simple Facebook post and from there, people from around Niles began to sign up.

Normally, this group would have done a football Turkey Bowl but decided to do a softball game to maintain social distancing.

“One thing with football is there’s constant hands-on every play. Baseball, you have your distance and it’s up to the other players to make a play if anyone even comes close to each other. So it gives you more of a chance to practice social distancing while being able to enjoy it,” said Brandon Edelman, of Niles.

Some of the guys who took part said they may make softball a new Thanksgiving Day tradition.