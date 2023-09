NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Niles now has a new 1st ward councilman.

Todd Weddell was appointed to fill the seat during a meeting Tuesday evening by the Democratic Party Niles 1st Ward Central Committee.

The vacancy was left when Doug Sollitto was appointed as Niles City Council At Large.

Weddell’s appointment is for the remainder of the current term.

He is also a candidate for the 1st ward seat on the November ballot.