NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mt. Carmel Festival in Niles had long lines around noon Friday.

A lot of people were standing in line for cheesepuffs.

The food lines are open until 10 p.m. Friday night.

Cavatellis and steak hoagies have also been popular at the festival.

Also going on is live entertainment every night. The Mt. Carmel Festival in Niles continues Saturday and Sunday.