Niles community gives holiday meal to 100 Valley veterans

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The community is coming together to serve veterans this Thanksgiving.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart partnered with the Cafaro Company for the first time to distribute meals to 100 veterans from the Valley.

Trumbull and Mahoning County Veteran’s Services as well as Meijer and Gleaners Food Bank also participated.

Those giving away the turkeys and pies Saturday have either served are are the children of veterans who served.

“They gave to their country and now they continue to give to the community and it’s just a great feeling all around to make sure our brothers and sisters are taken care of,” said Herman Breuer with Trumbull County Veteran’s Services.

While they’re typically able to provide meals for veterans at this time of the year, this year they were able to provide more than in years past.