Niles City Schools moving to all-remote learning until after winter break

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Niles City School District announced Wednesday that it will be moving to all remote learning, starting Monday, Nov. 23.

This will continue leading up to winter break. They hope to return to a blended learning model on Jan. 4.

The district said after doing some research, they found out the Niles zip code ranks third for the most positive COVID-19 cases in Trumbull County.

They said moving to remote learning until after winter break is the best way to keep students and staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Athletics and activities will continue but will be reevaluated frequently.

The district will also continue distributing food to families in Niles.