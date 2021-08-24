Niles City Schools decides mask policy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday, Niles City Schools released their mask policy for the school year beginning August 30.

Effective Wednesday, the school district will require masks for all students, staff and visitors on all school transportation and in all district buildings and facilities until further notice.

The district will also continue social distancing, hand sanitizing and contract tracing procedures.

They will notify families of any positive cases via a weekly dashboard on their website.

They will continue reviewing state, federal and local guidance to determine when the mandate can be lifted.

Masks will also be required at indoor sporting events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com