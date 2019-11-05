Niles breast cancer survivor collects hats for cancer patients

The goal of her project is keeping the cancer patients warm

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A breast cancer survivor in Niles is collecting hats for cancer patients for the holidays.

Jessica Gardner has collected 51 hats so far.

She says there are still a lot of hats on the way and she could not be more excited.

Gardner plans on donating to the Hope Center where she was treated, the Blood and Cancer Center where her mother was treated and Akron Children’s Hospital.

“I went through chemotherapy during the winter months and your head gets unbelievably cold. So I decided that I was going to collect beanie hats for cancer patients,” Gardner said.

Gardner is still accepting donations from the community and plans to give out the hats at the end of November.