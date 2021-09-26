Niles Boy Scout troop celebrates 100 years, generations of membership

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A Niles Boy Scout troop celebrated 100 years in the Valley on Sunday.

They held a picnic at Waddell Park. Past and present scouts and leaders were welcome to attend.

One man has been with the troop since he joined the scouts as a young boy.

“It’s good. It’s one of those — you don’t just picture it happening each year, you just keep moving on with activities and doing stuff and all of a sudden, you’re here,” said scout master Ron Freel.

Freel now has a son in the troop as well.

During the picnic, various members were recognized for their achievements within the organization.