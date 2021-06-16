Niles assistant principal takes job with Boardman schools; online director named

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new director of operations and supervisor of digital instruction have been named for the Boardman School District.

Superintendent Tim Saxton announced Wednesday that Brian Fonderlin has been hired to replace Matt McKenzie as the district’s director of operations and human resources.

Fonderlin’s three-year contract begins July 1, 2021.

Fonderlin, a Boardman resident, is a former owner of a construction business and currently serves as an assistant high school principal in the Niles School District.

“Brian Fonderlin comes to us with the best of both worlds: he knows buildings, construction and maintenance, as well as all the rigors of school administration, scheduling and personnel,” Saxton said.

Edward Adams will head the new Spartan Online Academy. Adams is currently the district’s STEAM advisor, and his role will be expanded to oversee all virtual learning at Boardman.

“Ed Adams has brought excitement and great ideas to our STEAM instruction, keeping the attention of our youngest Spartans with unique projects,” said Director of Instruction Jared Cardillo. “We are certain he is the right person to guide our new virtual learning academy so that all of our remote students are engaged and learning.”

Adams will continue his role as STEAM coach for the district and will also oversee all aspects of the Spartan Online Academy in August.