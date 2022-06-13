NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — It may be three weeks away, but the city of Niles is getting ready to celebrate Independence Day.

The week-long celebration kicks off on June 26 with the Miss Niles & Little Miss Niles Pageant that’ll take place at the McKinley Memorial Library.

The annual parade kicks off at noon on July 3. On the same day, Harry Stevens Day is making its return for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

It runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Niles.

“Harry Stevens Day again is one of a kind. We’re very proud of that event, very happy to have an annual event like that in the downtown area,” said Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz.

The festivities round out with the Niles Appreciation Night at the Scrappers game on July 4. The game will be followed by a fireworks display.