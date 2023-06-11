EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — As cleanup is still happening in East Palestine following the Feb. 3 train derailment, Norfolk Southern sponsored a way for families to have a little summer fun on Sunday.

Hundreds of families gathered in East Palestine Park for the Summer Kickoff party hosted by Norfolk Southern. It comes months after the train derailment devastated the community.

“It’s been a long couple months, but when we stick together, we’ll all get through this,” Mayor Trent Conaway said.

Conaway spoke briefly as families enjoyed the entertainment in East Palestine’s park.

Kids were playing in foam, dunking their superintendent, and eating cotton candy and popcorn.

Amanda Noel and Erin Norton said their families were out playing all day.

“We try to keep their lives as normal as possible, so to see them come be able to play with their friends and do what they like to do, it’s a good day,” Noel said.

“It’s really nice here, too; they put it together nicely,” Norton said.

A community member came up with the Summer Kickoff idea, and Norfolk Southern decided to put on the event.

Community liaison Jeremy Vranesevich said it was a way for them to give back.

“We’re continuing to do great things around the community. This is just a small token of our appreciation for the community,” Vranesevich said.

He lives in East Palestine and said going through the derailment as a Norfolk Southern employee and a resident of the village was a whirlwind.

“It’s an opportunity of a lifetime to give back to the community that I live in. We’re raising a 3-year-old daughter here, so we want what’s best for the future because we’re a part of the future,” Vranesevich said.