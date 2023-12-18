PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The National Football League has announced that Pittsburgh Steelers’ safety Damontae Kazee has been suspended, without pay, for the rest of the season and any potential playoff games.

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan informed Kazee of the suspension in a letter that was released on Monday.

The punishment comes as a result of repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.

Kazee was thrown out in the third quarter of Saturday’s game for delivering a forceable hit to the head/neck area of Colts’ wide receiver Michael Pittman, which the NFL deemed a serious violation of playing rules.

Pittman left the game and is currently in concussion protocol.

In the letter, Runyan addressed the reason for the harsh punishment.

“When players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, and particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player, it is appropriate to impose substantially greater penalties.”

Kazee, who can appeal the punishment, is slated to miss games against Cincinnati, Seattle and Baltimore.