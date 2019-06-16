NFL player heads up kids football camp in Youngstown Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - NFL player Fitzgerald Toussaint was in town Saturday for a day camp for city youngsters.

The running back who's played for the Pittsburgh Steelers held the camp in Arlington Heights on Youngstown's north side.

It was a chance for kids to learn some new football skills.

Toussaint said it's his way of helping them reach their dreams.

"I just wanted to come down here and get some technical footwork for the kids in the community. I just thought it would be beneficial if I came down here and just try to make a small impact on the kids in the community, try to bring some things to the community that wasn't provided for me when I was growing up."

His mother, a Youngstown native, also came along to visit her old neighborhood.

"He can get all the kids out, all these young kids out that they can look up to what he's doing and he's giving back to the community," Elaine Briggs said. "Even though he moved away, he still comes back. Never forgot where he came from and he's doing good things for these young kids."

After the football drills, the kids got lunch and played games.