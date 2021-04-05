Next phase starts in Pennsylvania, making more people eligible for vaccine

Phase 1B begins Monday

Credit: Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision/Getty Images

(WKBN) – More people are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania.

Phase 1B begins Monday. This makes the following people eligible to be vaccinated:

  • People in congregate settings not otherwise specified as long-term care facilities, and persons receiving home and community-based services
  • First responders
  • Correctional officers and other workers serving people in congregate care settings not included in Phase 1A
  • Food and agricultural workers
  • U.S. Postal Service workers
  • Manufacturing workers
  • Grocery store workers
  • Education workers
  • Clergy and other essential support for houses of worship
  • Public transit workers
  • Individuals caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has an online search tool to find a vaccination location in your area.

