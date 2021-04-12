Next phase of people eligible for COVID vaccine in Pennsylvania

(WKBN) – Monday starts a new phase for COVID vaccines in Pennsylvania.
Phase 1C includes more people now eligible to get vaccinated:
- Essential workers in these sectors:
- Transportation and logistics
- Water and wastewater
- Food service
- Housing construction
- Finance, including bank tellers
- Information technology
- Communications
- Energy, including nuclear reactors
- Legal services
- Federal, state, county and local government workers, including county election workers, elected officials, and members of the judiciary and their staff
- Media
- Public safety
- Public health workers
The next phase in the vaccine rollout, Phase 2, is the last step in the process. Anyone over 16 years old will be able to get a vaccine starting April 19.
For more information about the coronavirus vaccine in Pennsylvania, visit the state health department’s website.