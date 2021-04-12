Next phase of people eligible for COVID vaccine in Pennsylvania

(WKBN) – Monday starts a new phase for COVID vaccines in Pennsylvania.

Phase 1C includes more people now eligible to get vaccinated:

Essential workers in these sectors: Transportation and logistics Water and wastewater Food service Housing construction Finance, including bank tellers Information technology Communications Energy, including nuclear reactors Legal services Federal, state, county and local government workers, including county election workers, elected officials, and members of the judiciary and their staff Media Public safety Public health workers



The next phase in the vaccine rollout, Phase 2, is the last step in the process. Anyone over 16 years old will be able to get a vaccine starting April 19.

For more information about the coronavirus vaccine in Pennsylvania, visit the state health department’s website.