Next phase of people eligible for COVID vaccine in Pennsylvania

Local News

Phase 1C starts Monday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKBN) – Monday starts a new phase for COVID vaccines in Pennsylvania.

Phase 1C includes more people now eligible to get vaccinated:

  • Essential workers in these sectors:
    • Transportation and logistics
    • Water and wastewater
    • Food service
    • Housing construction
    • Finance, including bank tellers
    • Information technology
    • Communications
    • Energy, including nuclear reactors
    • Legal services
    • Federal, state, county and local government workers, including county election workers, elected officials, and members of the judiciary and their staff
    • Media
    • Public safety
    • Public health workers

The next phase in the vaccine rollout, Phase 2, is the last step in the process. Anyone over 16 years old will be able to get a vaccine starting April 19.

For more information about the coronavirus vaccine in Pennsylvania, visit the state health department’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com